Watch for Hill-Rom Holding to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 8.60% Yesterday

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.19 to a high of $89.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $89.50 on volume of 353,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hill-Rom Holding share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.82 and a high of $117.10 and are now at $88.62, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.54% lower over the past week, respectively.