Watch for Highwoods Prop to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.32% Yesterday

Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.29 to a high of $51.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.77 on volume of 230,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Highwoods Prop share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.98 and a 52-week low of $40.75 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $50.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

