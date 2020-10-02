Watch for Hess Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.93% Yesterday

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.69 to a high of $55.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.99 on volume of 639,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Hess Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.10 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $54.84, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

