Watch for Hess Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.62% Yesterday

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.42 to a high of $67.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.95 on volume of 426,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hess Corp has traded in a range of $39.08 to $74.11 and is now at $67.72, 73% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

