Watch for Hess Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.78% Yesterday

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.41 to a high of $70.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.14 on volume of 590,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hess Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.11 and a 52-week low of $50.08 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $71.06 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hess Corp on December 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $64.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Hess Corp have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor HES for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.