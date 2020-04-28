Watch for Hertz Global Hol to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 8.72% Yesterday

Hertz Global Hol (NYSE:HTZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.47 to a high of $4.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.39 on volume of 22.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hertz Global Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.85 and a 52-week low of $3.18 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $4.87 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hertz Global Hol and will alert subscribers who have HTZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.