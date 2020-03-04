MySmarTrend
Watch for Hershey Co/The to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.13% Yesterday

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.88 to a high of $140.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.05 on volume of 542,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hershey Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hershey Co/The in search of a potential trend change.

Hershey Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $162.20 and a 52-week low of $109.88 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $137.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

