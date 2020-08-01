Watch for Hershey Co/The to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.06% Yesterday

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.86 to a high of $145.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $145.30 on volume of 152,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hershey Co/The have traded between a low of $100.80 and a high of $162.20 and are now at $145.28, which is 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 0.2% lower over the past week, respectively.