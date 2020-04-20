Watch for Herbalife Ltd to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.22% Yesterday

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.07 to a high of $33.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.05 on volume of 301,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Herbalife Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.73 and a high of $54.37 and are now at $32.98, 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

