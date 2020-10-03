Watch for Helmerich & Payn to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.51% Yesterday

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.93 to a high of $20.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.24 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Helmerich & Payn and will alert subscribers who have HP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Helmerich & Payn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.80 and the current low of $17.94 and are currently at $18.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.