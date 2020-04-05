Watch for Hartford Finl Sv to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.05% Yesterday

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.23 to a high of $35.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.51 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hartford Finl Sv on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have risen 7.3%. We continue to monitor HIG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Hartford Finl Sv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.75 and a 52-week low of $19.04 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $34.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% lower and 4.74% lower over the past week, respectively.