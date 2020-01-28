Watch for Harley-Davidson to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.02% Yesterday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.45 to a high of $33.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.36 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Harley-Davidson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.17 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $33.46, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 0.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Harley-Davidson on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.13. Since that call, shares of Harley-Davidson have fallen 6.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.