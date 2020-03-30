Watch for Harley-Davidson to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.91% Yesterday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.05 to a high of $18.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.58 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Harley-Davidson has traded in a range of $14.31 to $41.40 and is now at $17.65, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

