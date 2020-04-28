Watch for Harley-Davidson to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.78% Yesterday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.52 to a high of $22.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.28 on volume of 7.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Harley-Davidson has traded in a range of $14.31 to $40.86 and is now at $21.08, 47% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

