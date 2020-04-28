Watch for Harley-Davidson to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.78% Yesterday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.52 to a high of $22.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.28 on volume of 7.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Harley-Davidson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.86 and a 52-week low of $14.31 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $21.08 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 3.95% lower over the past week, respectively.