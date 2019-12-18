Watch for Halozyme Therape to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.48% Yesterday

Halozyme Therape (NASDAQ:HALO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.43 to a high of $18.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.48 on volume of 199,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Halozyme Therape on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Halozyme Therape have risen 15.2%. We continue to monitor HALO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Halozyme Therape has traded in a range of $13.24 to $19.73 and is now at $18.46, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.