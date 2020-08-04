Watch for Green Dot Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.24% Yesterday

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.80 to a high of $26.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.40 on volume of 386,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Green Dot Corp-A have traded between a low of $14.20 and a high of $66.81 and are now at $26.03, which is 83% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Green Dot Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Green Dot Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.