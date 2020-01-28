Watch for Green Dot Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.66% Yesterday

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.50 to a high of $30.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.21 on volume of 339,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Green Dot Corp-A has traded in a range of $21.97 to $79.29 and is now at $30.06, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

