Watch for Great Western Ba to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.14% Yesterday

Great Western Ba (NYSE:GWB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.15 to a high of $31.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.99 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Great Western Ba have traded between a low of $28.07 and a high of $38.78 and are now at $31.05, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

