Watch for Great Lakes Dred to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.97% Yesterday

Great Lakes Dred (NASDAQ:GLDD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.17 to a high of $11.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.28 on volume of 57,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Great Lakes Dred share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.09 and a high of $11.94 and are now at $11.21, 84% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Great Lakes Dred and will alert subscribers who have GLDD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.