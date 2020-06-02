Watch for Gopro Inc-Cl A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 11.09% Yesterday

Gopro Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.71 to a high of $3.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.93 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Gopro Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.25 and a high of $7.64 and are now at $3.88, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 0.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

