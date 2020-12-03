Watch for Goldman Sachs Gp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 9.10% Yesterday

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.68 to a high of $161.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.16 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Goldman Sachs Gp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $237.00. Since that call, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have fallen 27.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Goldman Sachs Gphas traded in a range of $154.68 to $250.46 and are now at $156.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.