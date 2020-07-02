Watch for Goldman Sachs Gp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.31% Yesterday

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $236.55 to a high of $240.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $241.55 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have traded between a low of $180.73 and a high of $250.46 and are now at $237.68, which is 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

