Watch for Godaddy Inc-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.43% Yesterday

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.72 to a high of $52.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.25 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Godaddy Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Godaddy Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.

Godaddy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $82.30 and a 52-week low of $40.25 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $50.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.