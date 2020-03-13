Watch for Globus Medical I to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.28% Yesterday

Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.04 to a high of $40.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.93 on volume of 747,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Globus Medical I and will alert subscribers who have GMED in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Globus Medical Ihas traded in a range of $35.04 to $60.15 and are now at $35.67. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.