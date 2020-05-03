Watch for Globus Medical I to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.35% Yesterday

Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.86 to a high of $45.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.00 on volume of 182,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Globus Medical I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.37 and a high of $60.15 and are now at $46.43, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

