Watch for Global Payments to Potentially Rebound After Falling 13.28% Yesterday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.80 to a high of $152.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $151.73 on volume of 935,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Global Payments have traded between a low of $130.48 and a high of $209.62 and are now at $150.01, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.