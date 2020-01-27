Watch for Global Payments to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.32% Yesterday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $193.81 to a high of $195.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $198.41 on volume of 475,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Global Payments on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Global Payments have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor GPN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Global Payments has traded in a range of $109.95 to $201.97 and is now at $196.22, 78% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.