Watch for Global Payments to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.20% Yesterday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $199.25 to a high of $201.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $199.34 on volume of 332,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Global Payments have traded between a low of $109.95 and a high of $201.54 and are now at $200.73, which is 83% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Global Payments on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Global Payments have risen 21.1%. We continue to monitor GPN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.