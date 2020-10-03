MySmarTrend
Watch for Gilead Sciences to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.72% Yesterday

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:52pm
By David Diaz

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.78 to a high of $75.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.09 on volume of 15.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gilead Sciences and will alert subscribers who have GILD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Gilead Sciences has traded in a range of $60.89 to $80.40 and is now at $68.85, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

