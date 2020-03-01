Watch for Genuine Parts Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.18% Yesterday

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.40 to a high of $104.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $105.70 on volume of 233,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genuine Parts Co have traded between a low of $87.26 and a high of $115.20 and are now at $103.44, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.