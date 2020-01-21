Watch for Gentex Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.28% Yesterday

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.48 to a high of $31.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.53 on volume of 467,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Gentex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.55 and a high of $31.27 and are now at $30.79, 57% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.00% higher and 0.73% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gentex Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Gentex Corp have risen 11.1%. We continue to monitor GNTX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.