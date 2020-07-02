Watch for Genpact Ltd to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.55% Yesterday

Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.32 to a high of $43.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.49 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genpact Ltd have traded between a low of $29.94 and a high of $45.20 and are now at $42.60, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.