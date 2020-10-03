MySmarTrend
Watch for General Mills In to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.71% Yesterday

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:58pm
By David Diaz

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.87 to a high of $55.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.44 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Mills In and will alert subscribers who have GIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Mills In have traded between a low of $46.41 and a high of $56.40 and are now at $52.40, which is 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.16% higher over the past week, respectively.

