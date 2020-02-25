Watch for General Electric to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.78% Yesterday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.42 to a high of $12.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.60 on volume of 28.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, General Electric has traded in a range of $7.65 to $13.26 and is now at $11.51, 50% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

