Watch for Generac Holdings to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.13% Yesterday

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.51 to a high of $102.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.82 on volume of 370,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Generac Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.86 and a 52-week low of $54.12 and are now trading 87% above that low price at $101.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

