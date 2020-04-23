Watch for Gartner Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.96% Yesterday

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.04 to a high of $107.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $106.24 on volume of 137,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Gartner Inc has traded in a range of $76.91 to $171.77 and is now at $108.77, 41% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

