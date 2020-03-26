Watch for Gartner Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 10.61% Yesterday

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.82 to a high of $95.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.03 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Gartner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.91 and a high of $171.77 and are now at $100.26, 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gartner Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.56. Since that call, shares of Gartner Inc have fallen 38.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.