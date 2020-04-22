Watch for Gap Inc/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.69% Yesterday

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.24 to a high of $7.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.28 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gap Inc/The have traded between a low of $5.47 and a high of $26.86 and are now at $7.20, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

