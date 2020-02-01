MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Watch for Gap Inc/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.88% Yesterday

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:51pm
By Shiri Gupta

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.56 to a high of $17.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.62 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gap Inc/The and will alert subscribers who have GPS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gap Inc/The have traded between a low of $15.11 and a high of $31.39 and are now at $17.40, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Keywords: rebounders gap inc/the

Ticker(s): GPS

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.