Watch for Gap Inc/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.59% Yesterday

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.65 to a high of $18.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.70 on volume of 758,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gap Inc/The have traded between a low of $15.11 and a high of $31.39 and are now at $17.65, which is 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 0.36% higher over the past week, respectively.