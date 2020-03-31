Watch for Gap Inc/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.89% Yesterday

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.08 to a high of $7.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.21 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gap Inc/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gap Inc/The in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Gap Inc/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.04 and a high of $27.00 and are now at $7.28, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.