Watch for Gamestop Corp-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 12.34% Yesterday

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:56pm
By James Quinn

Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.71 to a high of $5.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.33 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gamestop Corp-A have traded between a low of $3.15 and a high of $16.90 and are now at $4.76, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gamestop Corp-A on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Gamestop Corp-A have risen 17.2%. We continue to monitor GME for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

