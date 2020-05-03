Watch for G Iii Apparel to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.86% Yesterday

G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.46 to a high of $21.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.73 on volume of 154,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of G Iii Apparel on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.98. Since that call, shares of G Iii Apparel have fallen 27.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, G Iii Apparel has traded in a range of $18.18 to $43.98 and is now at $21.82, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.