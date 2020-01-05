Watch for Freeport-Mcmoran to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.00% Yesterday

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.31 to a high of $8.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.61 on volume of 13.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.58 and a 52-week low of $4.82 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $8.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.