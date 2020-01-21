Watch for Freeport-Mcmoran to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.43% Yesterday

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.37 to a high of $12.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.81 on volume of 10.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $8.43 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $12.35, which is 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Freeport-Mcmoran on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have risen 28.9%. We continue to monitor FCX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.