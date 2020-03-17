Watch for Franklin Res Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.02% Yesterday

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.72 to a high of $18.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.38 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Res Inc have traded between a low of $15.30 and a high of $35.82 and are now at $19.25, which is 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

