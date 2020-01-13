Watch for Fortinet Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.51% Yesterday

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.11 to a high of $116.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $115.78 on volume of 229,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Fortinet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $116.49 and a 52-week low of $66.82 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $115.71 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

