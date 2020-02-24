Watch for Ford Motor Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.42% Yesterday

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.56 to a high of $7.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.89 on volume of 42.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and the current low of $7.56 and are currently at $7.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.