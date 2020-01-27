Watch for Ford Motor Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.22% Yesterday

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.78 to a high of $8.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.93 on volume of 23.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ford Motor Co has traded in a range of $8.16 to $10.56 and is now at $8.85, 8% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.